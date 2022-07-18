Masks must still be worn at health facilities

News

In an effort to curb the spread of covid19 and to comply with public health regulations, all businesses implemented rules for entry onto their premises, including no mask no service. – JEFF K MAYERS

The Attorney General’s office on Sunday issued Legal Notice 140 of 202, officially ending the legal requirements for mask wearing in public.

The law comes after the Prime Minister announced on July 1 that the time had come to reconsider the use of face masks.

On August 31, 2020 it became mandatory to wear a face covering in public or be fined $1,000 on first offence, $2,000 for the second, and $3,000 for the third offence.

The latest legal notice, signed on Saturday, makes it mandatory to wear face coverings only in health institutions, both public and private.

Anyone caught not wearing masks at any private or public health institution faces a $2,000 fine. Failure to allow a child in your care to do so is a $1,000 fine.

Since face masks became law, police have issued 27,664 tickets. Police did not specify how many of these were for first, second or third offenders. If each were first offenders the state could receive $27 million in fines for failing to wear masks.

While the law lifts mandatory mask wearing, private businesses still reserve the rights to request patrons to wear a mask.