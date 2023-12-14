Masicka, Teejay and Capleton Headline Yaad Vibez Miami

Weeks after delivering his landmark sophomore album, Generation Of Kings, Masicka is set to take the stage at this year’s Yaad Vibez show in Miami.

The show boasts a star-studded lineup with Teejay and Capleton on the roster of headliners set to thrill fans at the Mana Wynwood Convention in Miami on December 23, 2023. The promoters told Urban Islandz that the show, dubbed Yard Experience, brings together pulsating rhythms, mouthwatering Caribbean cuisine, and an abundance of positive vibes.

Masicka, who is the man of the moment in dancehall, is set to perform songs from his acclaim album, Generation Of Kings, which debut at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Chart this week. The project saw guest appearances from Chronic Law, Popcaan, Lila Ike, and Fridayy. The Genahsyde deejay, who is arguably one of the best live performers of the current generation of dancehall acts, promises to put on a show for his fans at Yaad Vibez Miami.

Teejay also had a big year in dancehall, with his single “Drift” being one of the biggest hits in the genre this year. The Mobay deejay signed his first major label deal with Warner Music and recorded music with some international acts like Davido and Rvssian.

Reggae legend Capleton, known for putting on a show for his fans, has been a staple in Jamaican music for decades. Other acts on the lineup include Starr Dawkinz, Copper Shot, and Ricky Platinum, with Papa Keith and MC Nuff handling hosting duties.

Plenty of authentic Jamaican cuisine and refreshments will be on sale at the venue, with gates opening at 8 AM and the show ending at 2 PM. Tickets are now on sale ay Yaadvibez.com.