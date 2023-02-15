Masicka and Jahshii Beat The Odds In “Pieces” Video After Def Jam Deal

Masicka links up with fast-rising dancehall star Jahshii for a new collab, “Pieces,” a song about triumph and celebration on the heals of the Genasyde artist’s deal with Def Jam.

The track marks the first time that the two young deejays are collaborating, and after listening to it, we can’t help but wonder what took them so long to jump on a track together. The 1 Syde Records-produced single saw Masicka deejaying about being alert and always ready to defend himself.

“Only thing me worry bout a failin / Lif it up watch it sailin / Kotch a riffle pon the railin / Cause them wah fi tek me out / Have it when me bathin / Paranoid me hardly ravin / The mount a ute inna the gravin / From them diss me press them out,” Masicka rhymes.

The AKA.Ruppi-directed cut saw the two artists linking up with some friends for a smoke and drink. Masicka was later joined by Jahshii and his crew, who celebrate their rapid success since entering the dancehall space.

“Mommy don’t worry / You fi know your child different / Affi build da house / Deh & make daddy drive the Benz / Shame all a who say / Ghetto yutes designed fi dead,” Jashshii sings.

In a statement released, Masicka says the song is about celebration and triumph and will serve as a motivation for his fans who may be going through something.

Masicka and Jahshii on set ‘Pieces’ Video

“??’Pieces’ is a song of triumph. It’s a celebration of what you have worked hard for and motivates the listeners to keep going. You will be victorious,” the artist said. “The song touches on overcoming challenges and obstacles you face along the way, as we navigate through this thing called life. The challenges you’re faced with make you stronger. They mold you into a warrior. The warrior which is needed to be successful.”

The Genasyde deejay is riding a high tide in dancehall right now after signing a major deal with Def Jam Recording. The label confirmed the signing yesterday, saying they’re happy to add Masicka to their roster because he adequately represents the new generation of artists out of Jamaica. Whether you agree with them or not, we can all agree that Masicka is among the top artists of this generation.

The deal was months in the making but only recently came to light after the ink dried.