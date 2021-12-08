Martinique Placed Under Curfew

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

PARIS, France, Weds. Dec 8, 2021 (Reuters) – Authorities on the Caribbean island of Martinique ordered a new curfew on Tuesday, citing the worsening of the COVID-19 epidemic on the French territory.

The curfew is set at 8 p.m. local time (0000 GMT) and will start from today, Dec. 8th, the local authorities said, adding all trips will have to be justified by health or professional reasons.

This curfew follows another one ordered on Nov. 25 in Martinique after protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades amid demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols.

French authorities in the Carribean overseas territory of Martinique have restored public order and all roadblocks have been cleared, Overseas Minister Sebastien Lecornu told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“As we speak, there is no single roadblock left in Martinique. At the same time, dialogue must continue,” he told French parliament.

The French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe have been hit by unrest in recent weeks after the French government imposed tougher measures to curb the spread of the virus.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sam Holmes)

