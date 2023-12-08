Marlene McDonald dies

News

Ex-government minister Marlene McDonald. –

FORMER PNM Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald, 63, has died.

News of her death was confirmed on Friday by her parliamentary successor, Keith Scotland.

He told Newsday McDonald had been ill, but her death came as a shock to him.

“I am at a loss for words.”

Scotland attributed his entry into politics as largely due to McDonald.

He described her as a fighter all the way to the end.

“We have lost a champion and a half.”

McDonald was Port of Spain South MP from November 8, 2007-August 9, 2020.

In government, she held the ministerial portfolios of culture, community development, housing, public utilities and public administration.

In opposition, she served as the PNM whip. McDonald was also the party’s deputy political leader.

From 2016-2019 she was fired as housing minister, public utilities minister, public administration minister and deputy leader of the PNM, over issues including donations to a foundation headed by her partner; charges of fraud, money laundering and misbehaviour in public office; and the late Sea Lots businessman Cedric “Burkie” Burke attending one of her swearing-in ceremonies at the Office of the President.