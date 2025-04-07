World News
Markets off to terrible start for the week as US tariff shockwaves spread
07 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Stock markets across Asia and Europe have dropped sharply as the shockwaves from United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to be felt around the world.
- Taiwan’s benchmark TAIEX and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng have plunged about 10 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 dived nearly 9 percent.
Related News
12 March 2025
Philippine VP Sara Duterte travels to The Hague to help father at ICC
18 March 2025
Outrage as Israeli attacks break Gaza ceasefire, killing over 400
17 March 2025
Photos: Storms weave a trail of destruction across the US
16 March 2025