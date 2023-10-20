Mark: Roll back electricity increases

News

Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark has warned the Government to roll back proposed increases in electricity rates or face the prospect of social unrest.

Mark issued this warning in his contribution to the budget debate in the Senate on Friday.

The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) announced the proposed rates at a news conference on Thursday.

Depending on usage, the new rates for 2023/24 will increase between 15 and 64 per cent for residential customers.

Mark said,”They (Government) are playing with fire. We are laying the seeds for social unrest.”

He predicted people will riot if the proposed rates take effect, and called on Government not to implement them.

“We may have to take the streets if the Government don’t roll it back.”

Mark described the budget as a declaration of war against the middle and working class and the poor.

“It’s only hammer blows.”