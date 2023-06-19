Mark: PM has questions to answer on THA blackmail plot

News

Senator Wade Mark – File photo/Sureash Cholai

Opposition senator Wade Mark says the Prime Minister has questions to answer on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) alleged blackmail plot raised by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine last Friday.

Drawing on past public issues such as Inez Gate, Mark asked at the United National Congress (UNC) weekly press briefing whether or not Rowley was one of the senior Government officials mentioned by Augustine on June 16.

He said Rowley, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and former chief secretary of the THA Ancil Dennis have questions to answer about the blackmail plot alleged by Augustine.

On Saturday, Dennis said he was awaiting a forensic audit report into public infrastructure works, undertaken during the former THA administration, before responding to allegations of corruption.

He said the police should investigate the matter.

In his pre-recorded televised statement on Friday, Augustine alleged a prominent contractor was demanding the THA pay his company money it owes even though some projects were incomplete.

The chief secretary also alleged that his administration was the target of a blackmail campaign.

Augustine said in the briefing – after a controversial voice recording was leaked in which two people believed to be THA officials discussed using public funds to carry out a social media propaganda campaign – that the clip was an old recording.

He blamed former deputy chief secretary Watson Duke for the leak and also linked it to the People’s National Movement (PNM).

On Sunday, Mark said that $100 million was referred to in this year’s mid-year budget review and spoke of newspaper reports on projects in Tobago valued at $60 million.

Mark said these were matters that the police should pay attention to. He said the UNC found it disturbing that there were so many things taking place in the country that the police should pay attention to but it often appeared as if appeared the police “picked and choose” what to do and what to investigate.