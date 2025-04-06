Mark Loquan remembered as ‘a true patriot’

News

Former president of the National Gas Company of TT Mark Loquan, right, and Prof Patrick Hosein display their Order of the Republic of TT (ORTT) medals at President's House, St Ann's, on September 24, 2024. - ROGER JACOB

Former National Gas Company president and composer of steelpan music Mark Loquan is being remembered as a true patriot.

Loquan, 63, died on April 6, fourteen months after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

In a statement posted to Facebook, President Christine Kangaloo extended condolences to Loquan’s friends and family.

Kangaloo said, “A true patriot, his selfless dedication to the development of our nation's energy sector and culture, particularly in the realm of steelpan, has left an indelible mark on our country.”

In 2024, Loquan was one of three people awarded the nation’s highest honour, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) at the national awards ceremony.

He was honoured for his contributions to national service, particularly in energy and steelpan innovation, and accepted the award while seated in a wheelchair.

Prime Minister Stuart Young said he considered Loquan a friend and would miss him.

“He was a man that I respected and genuinely enjoyed working with.”

He added they worked closely together on many, transactions in the gas sector from 2017 until he fell ill in February 2024.

“We brainstormed together and we fought many battles together to secure a better future for Trinidad and Tobago.”

Young described him as a talented and humble man who was genuinely concerned about TT and dedicated to doing his part to make it better.

“Whether it was composing music for the pan, strategising the future of our gas industry or negotiating for better terms and conditions for TT Mark did it with a level of passion and excellence.”

The TT Energy Chamber said Loquan was “a good man who did great things” and described his death as a profound tragedy.

In a statement posted to its website, it praised his “deep and abiding commitment” to TT and said his leadership, expertise and dedication to the energy sector were invaluable.

“His leadership of industry initiatives led to the creation of a strong industry-wide safety culture in TT and to significant new appreciation and commitment to decarbonisation and the creation of a more sustainable energy industry.”

It noted despite Loquan’s retirement from the industry, people were looking forward to his continued contribution to national development.

“It is a profound tragedy that his dreams to concentrate on culture have been cruelly cut short by his illness.”

NGC, which Loquan led from 2016 to 2024, said he left a legacy of leadership and devotion to country and culture – especially the steelpan fraternity he passionately supported.

A chemical engineer by profession, Loquan was also an award-winning composer, songwriter & filmmaker.

He won awards at the Copyright Organisation of TT (COTT) annual awards (Pan Song of the Year) and at the International Soca Awards.

More than 30 of his compositions have been performed by winning bands in the Pan is Beautiful competition, small and medium bands in the National Panorama, and primary and secondary school bands in the Junior Panorama.

He was also a co-founder of the Music Literacy Trust, a not-for-profit organisation established in 2004, which has provided music scholarships for young pannists, and introduced music education programmes for youth.

During his career he also spread the sound of the national instrument abroad, having served as the musical director of Perth Pandemix, an Australia-based steelband.

