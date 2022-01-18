Mark: Government must do more for artistes

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark said the Government must do more for artistes and artists, such as giving them control of NAPA, as he spoke on the National Academy for the Performing Arts Bill, 2022, in the Senate on Tuesday. He hoped artistes could manage the layout, running and earnings of NAPA.

Mark accused the Government of not consulting stakeholders in the creative sector ahead of the piloting of the bill, which sets up a board of directors for NAPA.

He urged the bill should be sent to a joint select committee (JSC.)

Mark complained that under the bill the culture minister loomed large, quipping, “The minister is large and in charge.”

He said the building was not purpose-built for culture – unlike, say, the Sydney Opera House – and said it must now be redone.

“This NAPA was not designed for Trinidad and Tobago, but some other country.”

He said designs had been announced ahead of construction, and nobody had had the chance to participate.

Saying he liked China, he asked, “The question is whether that country designed NAPA without the involvement of the TT cultural community.

“When you examine that structure it is not built for purpose.”

He said the NAPA board should be responsible for maintaining the building, but he has not see this spelt out in the bill.

Mark urged that Parliament exert an oversight over any borrowing done by the NAPA board, modelled on such measures in the Queen’s Hall and Naparima Bowl Acts. The size of loan, lender, and the time to repay loans must be seen by Parliament, he urged, calling for accountability.

Mark supported the bill’s proposal for a strategic plan and operational plan to guide the board.

He then urged, “We must promote local content. It will go a long way to bring about self-sufficiency for this academy.”

Mark asked the Government to consider establishing a national arts council to provide seed capital for artists and artistes, saying the pandemic grants given to practitioners have generally been inadequate.

He asked what had happened to plans for a Carnival centre once proposed by former prime minister the late Patrick Manning, saying TT was a land of festivals such as Carnival, Panorama and Hosay, but these all needed open spaces.

Mark hoped NAPA could be designed to be “more fit for purpose,” to help artistes earn a living, and with various art forms having one governance structure but with different outlets across the country.

