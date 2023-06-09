Mario’s celebrates National Pizza Day

News

Mario’s on the Boulevard is one of the popular restaurants on Cipriani Boulevard in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

Mario’s Pizzeria observes Mario’s National Pizza Day on the second Saturday in June annually.

In a release, it said it is a day to recognise and appreciate its customers and team members.

It said it has curated an exceptional line up of events and offers for pizza lovers to commemorate this year’s National Pizza Day.

Mario’s encouraged people to get ready and indulge in the nationwide celebration.

It said people can expect: exclusive pizza specials, pizza sampling, games, giveaways, face painting, balloon art, live entertainment, social media contest, and more.

It said everyone is invited whether they prefer classic pepperoni or vegetarian toppings.