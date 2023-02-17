Marine Advisory: High winds, northeasterly swells this weekend Loop Barbados

Small craft operators, swimmers and sea bathers are being cautioned about the marine conditions around the island this weekend – February 17 through to Monday, February 20.

The current Small Craft Advisory in effect may be updated later today, Friday, February 17.

A high-pressure system in the North Atlantic has caused an increase in windspeed which will result in a deterioration in sea conditions. These high winds will generate northeasterly swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters (8 to 10 ft), which will begin to affect the Barbados marine area from Friday night, February 17, 2023, and throughout the weekend.

This is according to the Barbados Meteorol

Advice

All marine craft operators and beachgoers should note the following possibilities:Large open water swells can be hazardous to some vesselsOperation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swellsPossible beach erosion if beaches are submerged particularly below cliffs and specifically at times of high tidePossible overtopping of waves onto property and roads in very close proximity to the shorelineSome damage to coastal homes and roads is possible