Marijuana found in parked car on the Beetham

Several packages containing a total of 5.888 kilograms of marijuana were found and seized in a white Nissan AD Wagon in the Beetham on Thursday afternoon.

PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Police said they received information that the drugs were hidden in a car on Twelfth Street and went to the area where they found a white Nissan AD Wagon parked.

On searching the car they found several packages of marijuana which amounted to a total of 5.888 kilograms.

The drugs and the car were seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the drugs.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Daniel Moore, Snr Supt Neil Brandon John and supervision from Sgt Alexander, acting Cpl Bristol and assistance from WPC Waterman, PCs Ralph, Arnold, Lashley, Nicholas, Boucaud and Cupidore.