Marijuana, cigarettes found in Arouca prison garbage bin

A quantity of cigarettes, marijuana and wrapping paper was found in a garbage bin at the Arouca Maximum Security Prison on Wednesday afternoon. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS –

Police and prison officers are continuing enquiries into drugs and cigarettes found stashed in a garbage bin at the Arouca Maximum Security Prison on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a prison officer saw a prisoner put a package in a garbage bag and then in a bin at around 4.10 pm and leave it there.

The prison officer searched the bag and found seven packages containing 100 packs of cigarettes, 800 loose cigarettes, 38 packs of wrapping papers, 2.59 kg of marijuana and a scale.

The prison officer called the police, who went to the prison and seized the items.

Investigators said a warrant will be prepared for the inmate, who is in prison for larceny.