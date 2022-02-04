Marcano leads Trinidad and Tobago’s delegation at Winter Games opening parade

Sports

Andre Marcano, of Trinidad and Tobago, carries his national flag into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Friday, in Beijing, China. (AP PHOTO) –

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s six-member delegation for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games was led by flag bearer/bobsleigh athlete Andre Marcano during Friday morning’s opening ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium in China.

TT was 63rd of the 91 competing nations to march behind their respective flags at the ceremony. This is the fourth time TT will be featured at the Winter Games in the two-man bobsleigh event.

At the parade of nations, TT was represented by Marcano (brakeman), pilot Axel Brown, alternate Shakeel John, team official Thomas Harris, chef de mission Lovie Santana and covid19 liaison officer Rheeza Grant.

TT made its Winter Games debut in two-man bobsleigh at the 1994 edition in Norway, its second appearance at the 1998 leg in Japan and then in 2002, in Salt Lake City, USA. Qualification for the 2022 edition ends a 20-year hiatus from the Games for TT.

Heats for this year’s men’s bobsleigh qualification gets under way on Thursday at the Yanqing National Sliding Center.

The national squad has already conducted a test run along the tricky course and are eager to begin their unique Olympic quest.