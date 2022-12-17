Maraval man dies in Diego Martin crash

News

Stock photo

A 31-year-old man was killed after he crashed his car into concrete column at around 1.30 am on Saturday in Diego Martin.

The deceased, Alexis Sinner, the driver, of Pinehurst Drive, Fairways, Maraval, was ejected out of his Nisssan Tiida on impact as well as the passenger who was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

Police officers of the Four Roads Police Station and fire fighters of the Four Roads Fire Station responded the crash at St Lucien Road.

Investigations are ongoing.

The total number of road fatalities for 2022 to date is now 86.

In 2021, for the same period, there were 73 road fatalities.