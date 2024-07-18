Maraval man charged with Massy driver murder

News

Che Mendez –

A Maraval man was expected to appear before a Master of the High Court on July 18 after being charged with the murder of Che Mendez and wounding another man.

A press release from the TTPS said Givanni Dennie, 26, of Saddle Road, was charged with the offence following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on July 17.

On July 3, Massy Distribution employee Mendez, 42, and an unnamed security guard were delivering cigarettes to shops in St Ann’s when three armed men held them up around 11.45 am on July 3.

The men tied their hands, forced them into the truck and drove to River Road, Fondes Amandes, St Ann’s, where they shot both men before driving off in the truck loaded with cigarettes.

Mendez died at the scene. The security guard was injured and taken to hospital.

Police found the stolen truck abandoned a few hours later.

One male suspect was arrested by officers of the Maraval Police Station for the incident on July 10.

Dennie was charged by PC Callendar of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations on July 17.