Maracas murder victim buried

Crime Scene Unit investigators gather clues at the scene where four young men were killed on July 2 at Damien Bay, Maracas. – SUREASH CHOLAI

A week after the killing of four men at Damien Bay, Maracas, the youngest, Elijah Torrell, 18, has been buried.

Torrell; Keron Pope, 32; local dance hall artist Carlton “CJ Dan” Campbell, 22; and construction worker and part-time PH driver Kevon “Mincie” Andrews, 34, all from Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, were shot to death on July 2 at around 12.15 pm.

The four men and two women were leaving Damien Bay in Andrews’ Tiida when another car drove and parked behind it, blocking its path. Gunmen exited the car and began shooting at Andrews’ car from different angles before getting back into their car and driving off.

The two women in the group, also from Santa Cruz, were uninjured.

When Sunday Newsday visited the area, relatives and neighbours declined to speak of those they lost, only willing to say funeral arrangements had yet to be confirmed.