Maracas lifeguard stable after being hit by pirogue

News

A 35-year-old lifeguard is in stable condition after he collided with a fishing pirogue while swimming in Maracas Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said William Grisham of Las Cuevas was swimming at around midday when the accident happened.

Swimmers nearby saw the accident and brought Grisham ashore.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated and warded in critical but stable condition in the High Dependency Unit.

He is suffering from blunt force trauma to the head and cuts to the right shoulder.

Maracas Bay police are continuing enquiries.