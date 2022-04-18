Maracas Beach overflows on Easter Sunday

News

Maracas beach is filled with people and activity on Easter Sunday. – ROGER JACOB

Families dominated the scene at Maracas Beach where hundreds turned out to enjoy the sun, sand, and sea on Easter Sunday. Lifeguards said the turnout was large compared to Friday and Saturday.

Many came out to enjoy the environment with family and friends, while others took the last chance for an outing before physical school reopened in full on Tuesday.

Austin Celestine from Paramin said he normally spends all day at the beach with his family on Easter Sunday.

“Some days we would spend half-day here and half-day at Las Cuevas, but as we have the kids, we’ll spend the whole day here. The water is nice, the sea breeze is nice, we’re comfortable. My wife is here, our two daughters, our two grandchildren, my son-in-law. We’re having a great time.”

Another beachgoer said she and her mother had come to the beach together because her mother was depressed after her sister left to go back to Canada after visiting Trinidad for a month.

Candice from Macoya said she met up with her friends with their respective families to spend some time outdoors.

“We came to spend some time with our families to get out of the house and get some fresh air. I brought my children just to spend some time outdoors before school opens on Tuesday. So that was our main reason for coming, to get some family time. I met my friends here as well, to spend some time with them.”

A beachgoer said the lime had been very pleasant so far. “The people are relaxed, there’s no confusion, it’s nice to have the experience again after such a long time. It’s an opportunity for the family to be together in a relaxing atmosphere.”

Speaking with Newsday, one of the lifeguards said everyone was behaving themselves, with only a few people having to be warned about bathing where red flags indicated there were rip tides.

“We had a good turnout today. There wasn’t a lot of traffic when we were coming to work, so we thought the place would be empty. But when we came it was real full. There was a very low turnout on Friday and Saturday compared to today.”

There was not a lot of traffic entering or leaving the beach, but the carparks were full. Some large groups had set up loudspeakers on the beach and were dancing and playing games. Some youngsters were playing cricket and football, while others were enjoying the waves and the brisk ocean breeze.

A couple dances on Maracas beach on Easter Sunday. – ROGER JACOB

Restrictions on rivers and beaches had been fully lifted from April 4 since beaches were closed on April 15, 2021 as part of measures to curb the spread of covid19. These restrictions were partially lifted on December 18, 2021, and again on January 15, 2022.

For Easter 2021, Trinidadians flocked to Tobago’s beaches for Easter, with Works Minister Rohan Sinanan saying that 50,000 people had travelled between Trinidad and Tobago on the airbridge and seabridge for the Easter weekend. He said the figure represented a seven-day count of travel between the islands.