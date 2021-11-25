Marabella residents protest over bad road, water leak

News

Marabella and Tarouba residents protested early onWednesday to highlight bad road conditions and a major water leak.

From around 8 am, residents holding placards gathered at Tarouba junction, which links the Southern Main Road and the Bypass Road.

Part of the protest was streamed live on the Facebook page of councillor for Marabella South /Vistabella Marcus Girdharie.

The UNC councillor said, “Residents have reached out to me as the councillor in various ways asking what can be done. This (protest) is the last resort. We continue with our silent protest, one that is lawful.”

Hours after the protest, Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) workers were on site near the junction, repairing the leak.

Residents, like the councillor, said for the past few months, they have been reporting the leak.

Considering it was later repaired, a representative from the councillor’s office believed the work might have been done because of the protest.

She said, “I want to believe so. It is ironic, but we are very grateful for it.”