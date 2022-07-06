Marabella man fined $7,000 for drunk driving

News

File photo

After pleading guilty to drunk driving, a 58-year-old Marabella man was fined $7,000 by a San Fernando magistrate.

Rodin Singh appeared before magistrate Erica Baptiste-Ramkissoon in the Traffic Court on Monday. She gave him a two-month deadline to pay the fine or, in default, serve two months’ simple imprisonment.

The court heard that Cpl Ballyram and other Princes Town municipal police were on patrol along Kenneth Drive, Marabella on Friday.

The officers saw a van swerving from left to right on the road.

Ballyram stopped the van and saw the driver’s eyes were red and his breath had a strong alcohol odour.

He checked Singh’s driver’s permit and certificate of insurance and both were valid.

The police also cautioned Singh about driving while under the influence and he replied, “Boss I was delivering papers for Guardian.”

The police arrested Singh and took him to the Marabella police station where a field sobriety test was done.

The test found that Singh had 118 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Ballyram laid the charge and Sgt Ramoo prosecuted.