Manzanilla man dies in Freeport accident

A 52-year-old Manzanilla man is dead after a car accident in Freeport along the Uriah Butler Highway.

Around 6.05 am on Tuesday, police on patrol responded to a report of an accident on the northbound lane of the highway near the Freeport Flyover.

Police saw a white wagon on the side of the road and found Junior Phillip of Plum Mitan Road, Manzanilla, motionless and unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

An ambulance was called. Paramedics could find no sign of life. The district medical officer pronounced Phillip dead and ordered his body be removed for a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Phillip’s car was towed to the Freeport police station as investigations into the accident continue.