Manzanilla beach facility, La Vigie Paramin lookout temporarily closed

News

La Vigie Paramin lookout. Photo by Marshelle Haseley

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts has said the Manzanilla beach facility and the La Vigie Paramin lookout will be temporarily closed to facilitate work at both locations.

A statement from the ministry said the lookout will be closed from April 14-28 for work by WASA along Fond Pois Doux Road.

“With these works underway, the accumulation of dirt and debris will pose a health and safety risk for persons who attempt to travel along the roadway. The public is therefore advised to refrain from this area during this period of closure.”

The Manzanilla beach facility will remain closed until further notice, also for continued remedial work at the facility.

“Lifeguards will not be on duty at this beach during the period of closure. The public is therefore encouraged to visit other sites and attractions.”