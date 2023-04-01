Many More Younger Fishermen Involved In The Fishing Industry

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of State with responsibility for Fisheries in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy Jullan Defoe recent censuses carried out in the fishing industry, has revealed an increase in the number of young persons getting involved in that activity.

He says this is reflected in the results which indicate a drop in the average age of fishermen in the industry.

Mr. Defoe adds that though there have not been any records from the period following 2017 he is certain that through observation of the number of young persons responding to and are currently getting involved in fishing, an upcoming census will reveal a drop in the average age among fishermen on island.

Minister Defoe says the path has been set to meet that target noting that it will not only be based of traditional artisanal methods of fishing but will drive towards value addition to the product.

He emphasized the need for continued training for all involved in the sector as well as ensuring that standards are maintained for both the local and outside markets.

