Man’s car shot at in Arouca

A man’s car was shot at when he refused to stop for a man who was flagging him down in Arouca on Saturday night.

Police said the man was driving his white Nissan B15 on 12th Avenue, Arouca, at around 8.15 pm when he saw a man gesturing for him to stop.

As he continued to drive he heard gunshots coming from behind the car.

The man drove to the Arouca Police Station and saw that the rear windscreen and rear bumper had bullt holes.

A report was made and police visited the area where they found two spent shells.