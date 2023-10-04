Man’s body found under tyre in Fyzabad

News

The police are calling on the public to help identify the body of a man found midmorning on Tuesday under a tyre in an overgrown area near the Fyzabad Presbyterian Primary School.

The decomposing body was found at around 11 am at Lum Tack Hill by a man who noticed an unpleasant smell and went to investigate.

The dead man was wearing a blue coverall and appeared to be about five foot eight inches tall.

Fyzabad and other South Western Division police as well as Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) visited the scene and gathered evidence.

A DMO also viewed and ordered the body’s removal.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or the circumstances of his death can call the Fyzabad police station at 677-777 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.