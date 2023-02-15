Man’s body found in sea off Moruga

News

File photo –

The body of a man was found at sea in Moruga on Wednesday morning.

The police said the unidentified body, found off Grand Chemin Village, was badly decomposed.

Newsday learnt fishermen first spotted the body on Tuesday, and alerted the NGO Search and Rescue Team led by Vallance Rambharat, who reported it to the police and the Coast Guard.

On Wednesday morning, the body was brought ashore.

Sgt Toussaint and other police spoke to several fishermen on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the body can call the Moruga police station at 656-7030 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report information via the TTPS app.