Man’s body fished out of river in Barrackpore

News

File photo

The body of an unidentified man was retrieved from the South Oropouche River on Monday morning in Barrackpore.

The police believed that the man, of East Indian descent, might have drowned. The body did not have any visible marks of violence.

A nearby resident was walking along the riverbank at the back of the Barrackpore market at No Two Junction when he saw the body floating face down at around 10.45am on Monday.

He alerted Barrackpore police, and Cpl Khallie and others responded.

The dead man was wearing a red jersey, grey shorts and black sneakers and had a red, black and yellow drawstring bag strapped over his shoulder. The body was floating about 100 feet from the riverbank.

Cpl Mohammed, PC Nandoo, Maharaj and WPC W/Sherry-Martin also visited the scene.

Cpl Khallie is leading investigations.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call Barrackpore police at 654-0609 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.

In an unrelated incident, a 13-year-old student of Barrackpore East Secondary School fell into an open manhole near the school on Monday morning while walking through floodwaters.

A passer-by rescued the girl, who lives at Mandingo Road in Indian Walk, Moruga. The police said she was not injured.

PC Sandy is investigating.