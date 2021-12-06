Manning, wife stable after testing covid19 positive

News

FILE PHOTO: Shelly Dass and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning. –

MINISTER in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning and his wife Shelly Dass, are in stable condition. There is optimism that both of them will have a full recovery after they were reported on Saturday to have tested covid19 positive. This was the word from medical and government sources, who spoke with Newsday on conditions of strict anonymity on Sunday.

Manning, who is also San Fernando East MP, is warded at the high dependency unit of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. Dass, a former television news anchor and journalist, is currently in home quarantine at their Port of Spain home. Both Manning and Dass are fully vaccinated against covid19

One medical source said if they were unvaccinated the situation could have been much worse. A second medical source added that covid19 must not be taken as a joke and being fully vaccinated offers a better chance of recovering from the virus.

A fourth medical source said, “We are hopeful that they will have a full recovery.” One government source said, “They are fine.” Another government source did not have a chance to speak directly with Manning but understood that he is stable.

.Several people, including different personalities across the political divide, extended their best wishes to Manning and Dass for a speedy recovery. Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture Avinash Singh said, “Speedy recovery my friend.”

Lisa Ghany, who served as an aide to former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said, “Positivity blessing get well soon Brian Manning thinking of you.”

Former UNC sports minister Manohar Ramsaran said, “Get well soon Brian.” Former government senator, Tina Gronlund-Nunez said, “Get well soon ..no, I know you will be well soon for you’re A FIGHTER, A LION … and an Honourable Lion at that.”

Former UNC candidate Kama Maharaj also extended good wishes. “Get well soon Brian.”

Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Mc Cree Thomas said, “Wishing you all a speedy recovery.”

The Prime Minister contracted covid19 on April 6 while he was in Tobago and remained in quarantine at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence in Blenheim, until he was diagnosed as having recovered from the virus.

Dr Rowley subsequently had two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and a Sinopharm booster.

Minister in the OPM Ayanna Webster-Roy tested covid19 positive in September but has since recovered. In a recent Facebook post, she said she had contracted the virus despite getting a second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine on June 24.

She said, “Today, I am sharing my experience in the hope that it will persuade some of the undecided to make the wise choice to become vaccinated.”

Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe recently tested covid19 positive and is currently in home quaramtine. Cudjoe is also fully vaccinated.