Man, who had many addresses, found dead in Sangre Grande

The body of a man found along Madoosingh Drive, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande on Friday morning has been identified.

Police said the man is Moussa Walker, also called Winston Peter Walker, 34, of Cedar Hill Trace, Claxton Bay. Police said Walker also had addresses at Debe Village, Dow Village and Bayshore, Marabella.

Police reported that at about 5.50 am on Friday, PCs Samuel, Cielto and Moses were on patrol and responded to a report of a man motionless on the roadside at Madoosingh Drive.

An officer who lives in the area told police she heard gunshots, at about 11.57 pm on June 30, but did not investigate. Around 5.30 am on Friday, another neighbour told her that Walker’s body was seen near a parked white Hyundai Accent. After checking, she found Walker’s body and contacted her colleagues at the Sangre Grande Police Station.