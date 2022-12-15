Man who assaulted elderly neighbours back in police custody for beating his own parents, cop

Black Immigrant Daily News

Parmanand Drepaul

A man who was charged for assaulting his elderly neighbours is now back in police custody for beating his own parents.

Parmanand Drepaul called Vishal of Rotterdam Village, East Bank Berbice appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge of assault and threatening behavior committed on Deoratte Nekram, 72, and assault to 43-yeard Vernon Cozier – his neighbours.

The 38-year-old appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

Both victims agreed to settle the matter for $30,000, causing the Magistrate to dismiss the case.

However, after the man was released, he allegedly assaulted his mother Joan Sookoo and stepfather Ganesh Sookoo.

As such, Drepaul was arrested by ranks of the Sisters Village Police Station over that offence. Whilst being transported to the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam, Drepaul – who was handcuffed – attacked a police constable who was with him in the back of the Force-issued vehicle. Drepaul then escaped police custody but was eventually rearrested.

Police Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus said the police officer had to seek medical attention.

Meanwhile, Drepaul appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of assault committed on his parents.

He was remanded until Friday when he is expected to face two more charges; one for escape from lawful custody and the other for assaulting a police officer.

