Man, son shot, wounded in South Oropouche

A man and his 19-year-old son were ambushed and shot in South Oropouche on Tuesday night.

The victims, father Gary Jugoon and his son Romel Jugoon, 19, were at the San Fernando General Hospital up to Wednesday.

The police said the two were standing on Lezama Trace where two gunmen startd shooting at them from a nearby track. The father and son are fishermen and live nearby.

They were taken to hospital and the gunmen ran off.

No one has been arrested, and South Western Division police are investigating.

Two weeks ago, a 41-year-old resident Adesh Ramrattan was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Belle Vue Road. The occupants of another vehicle shot at him.