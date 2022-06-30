Man shot outside Sangre Grande restaurant

News

Photo by Stephon Nicholas

A Sangre Grande man was shot multiple times by gunmen while seated in his car in Sangre Grande on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, Isaiah Lucess was parked outside Kenny’s restaurant, Picton Road, Sangre Grande when gunmen in a car sprayed the vehicle with bullets from what sounded like a machine gun, before speeding away. The getaway vehicle was found abandoned near George Karim avenue.

According to an eyewitness, a bleeding Lucess came out of the car and made a phone call.

He began flagging vehicles for help, but they passed him straight. One driver in a van stopped and took him to the Sangre Grande hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police cordoned off the crime scene where almost 20 spent shells were strewn.