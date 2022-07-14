Man shot on Broadway in Port of Spain

News

A bottled-water vendor was shot shortly after 12 noon on Broadway near the corner with South Quay in Port of Spain on Thursday.

The young man lay bleeding on the ground for several minutes as a large crowd gathered with many using their cellphones to take photos and record videos of him.

Some people in the crowd berated police officers who arrived for not immediately taking away the shooting victim for treatment. After some more time passed, officers scooped up the man and placed him in a sitting position in a police jeep and then took him away for medical treatment.

“Don’t you die!” a middle-aged man cried out as the shot man was being placed in the jeep.

“This is what Trinidad has come to,” a young woman muttered as she and others spoke about the man being shot in broad daylight in public. Up to press time, there was no word on the victim’s identity and his condition. Investigations are continuing.