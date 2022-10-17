Man shot in Beetham for allegedly pointing gun at police

News

An AR 15 assault rifle and magazine found and seized by police at Beetham Gardens on Monday morning.

Photo courtesy TTPS –

A man is receiving emergency surgery after he allegedly pointed a gun at police in the Beetham Gardens area early on Monday morning.

Police said officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Guard and Emergency Branch were on patrol in Phase Five, at around 12.20 am, when they saw a group of men with assault rifles.

On seeing the police car, the men ran in different directions.

Police chased one of the men and cornered him when he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at the officers. Police shot the man and took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where be remained warded up to 10 am on Monday.

An AR 15 rifle and magazine was seized