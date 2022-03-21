Man shot dead in El Socorro

News

POLICE are trying to establish a motive for the murder of a 32-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

Kevon Williams aka “Reddo,” was with a woman at the corner of Bhim Bhim Trace and Boundary Road, El Socorro, at around 2.45 pm when a man wearing in a ski mask approached and shot him several times before running into a nearby track. The woman was unharmed.

Passers-by later took a bleeding, semi-conscious Williams to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where he was declared dead at 3.10 pm.

Police from the North Eastern Division Emergency Response patrol and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations visited the scene and began investigations. Up to press time, no arrest had been made.