File photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 37-year-old man identified as Kevon Amoroso of Anthony Lane, Lawrence Wong Road, Cunupia

Amoroso was shot dead in Cunupia on Tuesday night.

At about 8 pm on Tuesday police got a report of gunshots being heard at Nandlal Trace.

When police responded they found Amoroso dead on the corner of Nandlal Trace and Lawrence Wong Road.

There have been 125 murders for the year so far.