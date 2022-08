News

Dale Baxter

A man was shot and killed while visiting a friend’s home in Couva on Tuesday night.

Dale Baxter, 52, of Main Road in Balmain, died at the Couva health centre at around 9.30 pm.

A police report said he was standing next to his van at Capildeo Block, Couva, where gunmen opened fire, hitting him.

The father of one was taken to the facility where he died.

He was the son of the late justice of the peace, Desmond Baxter.