Man shot dead in Cocorite

CRIME SCENE: Spent bullet casings bearing the TTR (Trinidad and Tobago Regiment) stamp on it have been found at several crime scenes, including murders, in recent times. In the latest incident, nine spent shells with the TTR markings were recovered at the scene of a New Year’s day shooting in Maloney. FILE PHOTO –

A Cocorite man is dead after he was shot during an attack on Friday morning.

Police said 37-year-old Akili Aquil was walking towards a parlour on Cocorite Road, at around 6.25 am when he was confronted by two men.

The men pulled out guns and shot Aquil who ran but collapsed nearby.

The gunmen ran away.

Passers by took the man to the St James Medical Hospital where where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his head and later died.

Police from the Western Division Task Force and the St James CID visited the scene.

No motive has been established for the shooting.

NewsAmericasNow.com