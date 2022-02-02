Man shot dead in car in Enterprise

News

POLICE are investigating the murder of Anthony Tong Chin who was shot to death on Wednesday while sitting in a gold-coloured Nissan Tiida on Phyllis Lane in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Newsday understands the car was parked and Chin was sitting in the driver’s seat when around 2 pm, gunmen approached and opened fire. He died in the car. The gunmen then ran off.

Before police arrived and cordoned off the crime scene, several people gathered at the car taking photos and video images with their cellphones. The videos were then uploaded to social media.

When police arrived on the scene, the car’s front and back windshields were riddled with bullets. The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy. No motive has been established and no arrest made. Investigations are continuing.