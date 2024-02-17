Man shot dead during fight at KFC Gasparillo branch

News

A violent confrontation between two men in the presence of customers and staff at the KFC Gasparillo branch on February 16 night left one man dead and another injured.

The incident was recorded by bystanders on cellphones and CCTV footage in the restaurant and shared widely on social media.

The dead man has been identified as Luka Gorin, 32, of Old Train Line, Marabella.

Video footage shows Gorin, who is accompanied by a woman and the child, in line to make a purchase shortly after 7.30 pm. Gorin is approached by a man, who is wearing a hat and clad in a denim jacket, and they appear to be arguing. The video has no sound.

A KFC worker intervenes and tries to separate the men but the worker is pushed aside by Gorin.

Gorin follows the man and they begin to fight in the restaurant. He appears to have stabbed the man several times with an object before the other man takes out a gun from under his jacket and fires a shot.

Gorin, who appeared to be injured, runs for cover but is shot again at close range and falls to the ground motionless. The video shows KFC employees trying to assist Gorin.