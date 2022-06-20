Man shot dead at Corinth Hills

News

Building 17 at Corinth Hills, San Fernando where Desmond Jaisaree was shot and killed on Saturday night. – Lincoln Holder

A man was gunned down on Saturday night in Corinth Hills, on the outskirts of San Fernando.

A police report said Desmond “Supers” Jaisaree, 44, was liming with a group of people at Building 17 and, at around 10.30 pm, he walked to the back to urinate.

After hearing gunshots, residents found his bullet-riddled body on the ground. The killers had already left.

No one else was injured.

Jaisaree, who was self-employed, lived nearby at Building 35.

The police do not have a motive.

Ste Madeleine and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited and gathered evidence.

When Newsday visited the family’s home on Sunday, a bereaved relative declined to comment.

Investigations are ongoing.