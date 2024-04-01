Man shot at in Erin

News

An Erin man is now counting his blessings over this Holy weekend after escaping death when a man opened fire on his vehicle.

Police said the 32-year-old driver of Ramlal Avenue, Erin told them the incident occurred around 9.30 pm on March 30.

He said on turning into his street, he noticed a group of men, including one known to him, were blocking the road.

He told the man he knew he could not pass on the road, however, the 32-year-old was able to get past the men.

That’s when he told police he heard several loud explosions.

Fearful, he drove past his home and into a neighbour’s yard and exited the vehicle. All the while, the driver’s father said he came out into his gallery and saw the man pointing a gun at his son’s vehicle and firing.

The attacker then pointed the gun at the retiree and shouted that he was lucky he ran out of bullets. The man then ran toward the vehicle, smashed the front and back windshields and ran away.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.