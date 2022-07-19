Man robbed of car, thrown in Curepe drain

News

File photo.

A 22-year-old man was robbed of his car while talking with friends early on Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was sitting in his gold Nissan B15 at Joyeau Street, Curepe, at around 1.40 am, when two gunmen approached him and announced a robbery.

The man was pulled out of the car by the bandits who thren pushed him in a nearby drain.

The bandits drove off with the car.

The man made a report and officers of the St Joseph CID and the Northern Division Central crime scene investigation unit visited the scene.