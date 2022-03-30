Man reported kidnapped during fishing trip

News

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit is investigating a report of a man being kidnapped after he went on a fishing trip on Sunday. The man has been identified as Rangar Ali.

Police said, on Monday a person, said to be Ali’s boss, went to the Carenage police station to report that Ali had been kidnapped. He told police he got a call from an unknown number at about 5 pm on Sunday. When he answered, the person on the other end told him his worker, Ali, had been kidnapped.

Ali was out at sea fishing in an area called The Bocas.

On Monday the unknown person called again and made arrangements for Ali’s boss to make a $6,000 payment to a Venezuelan woman who would arrive at his business place on Queen and George Street, Port of Spain.