Man ordered released – time spent in jail awaiting trial, longer than sentence

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds who ordered the man free immediately after she determined the time he spent locked up awaiting trial, was longer than the actual sentence she imposed on him after he pleaded guilty.

A POINT Fortin man who pleaded guilty to robbing and kidnapping a PH taxi driver in 2005, was ordered released after it was determined that the time he spent in prison awaiting trial exceeded the actual sentence handed down by the courts.

On Wednesday, Joseph Blash, 38, the father of two, pleaded guilty to the two offences after a maximum sentence indication (MSI) was previously given by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds.

The judge proposed to sentence Blash to seven years for the robbery with aggravation and four years for the kidnapping, both sentences to run concurrently.

These indications were accepted by Blash who also received his one-third discount for his guilty plea. He also received a downward adjustment to the sentences from seven to six and four to three for his conduct when arrested by police.

The 2,368 days he spent in prison before being able to plead guilty were also taken out of the court’s sentences. Ramsumair-Hinds said the time spent pre-sentence exceeded the court’s sentence and as such she ordered that Blash be released immediately.

In addressing Blash, Ramsumair-Hinds told him it was now up to him to decide how he chose to return to his family.

She also told him once he lost his reputation, it caused irreparable harm.

“You can’t get it back…You have to be careful of what you do next.

“You cannot fool yourself that you would get a wacker job as it is the dry season. You cannot assume you would get a handyman job or painting work.

“You have to be careful how you re-enter society because (if you are not) we will see you again. You have the chance at a fresh start so use it. Make good decisions, good choices.”

On September 14, 2005, Blash, then 21, and another man robbed Marabella PH driver Frankie Francis of his $42,000 car and $60 in cash.

When he was arrested, Blash told police his role in the crime was pointing a makeshift gun at the man and tying his hands and legs.

In a plea of mitigation, Blash’s attorney Avionne Bruno-Mason said the kidnapping lasted a short time with the victim suffering no physical harm.

She said although the victim could not identify either of his attackers, Blash still co-operated with the police. In her sentence, the judge took into consideration the nature and prevalence of the offences, particularly involving attacks on taxi-drivers operating at night.