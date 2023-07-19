Man named in PNM/police conspiracy against THA: I will speak soon

News

Akil Abdullah

“I would make a statement but not now.”

This is was the response of Akil Abdullah, the man who was allegedly secretly recorded during a private meeting with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, where he claimed that he, along with the Prime Minister, Tobago PNM Council leader Ancil Dennis, and senior police officers, were part of a conspiracy to disrupt the THA executive.

Instead, Abdullah has stated that he will address the issue in the near future.

Dr Rowley and Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher have since distanced themselves from the being involved in any plot or strategy to persecute, frustrate and embarrass Augustine and his members through ongoing police investigation into the audio recording propaganda matter.

The recording, which is under police investigation, included Augustine and another female member of the executive, discussing a plan to use public funds for political mileage.

In an emergency plenary sitting on Wednesday morning, Augustine play three edited clips of a man he identified as Abdullah, who he said came forward weeks ago to confess the plot to use police to attack members of the executive.

Farley admitted that he recorded the video secretly, saying it was done just to protect himself.

However, he claimed some of the information Abdullah shared was linked to the recent searches of his official residence, the deputy chief secretary and the home of a former chief administrator.

Speaking to Newsday on Wednesday morning, Abdullah said, “I would make a statement but not now.”

Asked how he felt about the situation, he said, “I can’t tell you that over the phone. I don’t want to prejudice the statement that I would make beforehand.

He said he wasn’t clear about his next move at the moment, “There are steps that need to taken before I get there (seeking legal advice) and before I consider that.”

Newsday also asked Abdullah if he could state the steps he plans to take.

“No…I will make a statement. If you want me to speak with you after I have done all that I have to do, I will speak you. But before that, no statement.”

He didn’t say how soon this statement would be made. He also did not want to confirm or deny he was the man in the video.

Asked if he would consider legal action he retired, “I have no comment on that but a statement would be made.”

Abdullah was a member of several political parties including the ILP, Tobago Organisation of the People led by Ashworth Jack, Tobago Forwards founded by Christlyn Moore, Independent Liberal Party headed by Ashworth Jack and Watson Duke’s PDP.

But on Wednesday, Abdulah told Newsday as of now, he isn’t affiliated with any political party.