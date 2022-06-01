Man murdered in Marabella

News

POLICE are continuing investigations into an overnight murder in Marabella, south Trinidad.

The victim has been identified as Kirby Doyle, 28 of 91 Second Street, Battoo Avenue, Marabella.

A police report said Doyle, a labourer, was riding his bicycle in Marabella around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

On reaching the corner of Ramnanan and Gopaul Street, a white Chevy car, registration unknown, pulled up alongside.The occupants opened fire, hitting Doyle several times. then drove off.

Doyle died on the spot.

Police including ASPs Jaikaran and Mangroo, Insp Phillip, Sgts Hosein and Stoute, WSgt Bassarath and Cpl Ramsingh visited the scene, along with Sgt Radhaykissoon and a party from Homicide Region 3.

CSI personnel PCs Mohammed and Young also visited and processed the scene.

DMO Chamaiah ordered the removal of the body tothe San Fernando General Hospital.

Enquiries are continuing.