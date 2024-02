News

A man identified as Errol Jack, 18 of Centenary, Pasea, Tunapuna was gunned down in Caura on Saturday.

Newsday understands police received reports of several loud explosions around 4.10 pm along the Caura road. Tunapuna police responded and found Jack’s body bearing multiple gunshot wounds.

The Homicide Bureau visited the scene and his body was removed pending an autopsy.